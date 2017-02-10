Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 7:32 AM EST

Is there a chance of QB Tony Romo landing with the Bills?

Jason Taylor would like to see former Dolphins teammate Zach Thomas in the Hall of Fame.

Time of possession was one area the Patriots lead throughout Super Bowl LI.

Looking back at QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s two years with the Jets.

A review of the Ravens’ salary cap decisions.

Bengals C Russell Bodine’s playing time has resulted in a salary bump.

What role will measurables play in the Browns’ draft process?

The Steelers defensive linemen are entering their prime at the same time.

Reaction to the Texans moving training camp to West Virginia.

LB D’Qwell Jackson may not be the last cap casualty for the Colts.

Who should the Jaguars target in free agency?

TE Delanie Walker would like to see the Titans add a deep threat.

It looks like the Broncos will be busy this offseason.

A call for the Chiefs to give G.M. John Dorsey a new contract.

The Raiders remain focused on Las Vegas.

Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt shares his thoughts on the Chargers.

Could DeMarcus Ware find his way back to the Cowboys?

What can the Giants learn from this year’s Super Bowl teams?

Assessing the chances of Eagles T Jason Peters taking a pay cut.

Looking for improvement in the Redskins’ offseason.

Bears G Kyle Long weighed in on the White House visit discussion.

The Lions signed S Rolan Milligan to their offseason roster.

Packers WR Davante Adams rebounded in 2016.

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman jumped into frigid water for charity.

The Falcons are in position to target the best player available in the draft.

Catching up with former Panthers RB Tim Biakabutuka.

The Saints officially announced previously reported additions to their coaching staff.

The Buccaneers ranked well in customer service.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer’s back for at least one more run.

A look at Rams coach Sean McVay’s first staff.

49ers G.M. John Lynch wants the team to embrace its history.

With Blair Walsh in, is K Steven Hauschka done with the Seahawks?