James Lofton: T.O. is a Hall of Famer in my book

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2017, 12:32 PM EST

When the Hall of Fame selection committee passed on Terrell Owens for the second straight year, one common refrain from the voters was, “Don’t blame the writers. Two Hall of Famers are now on the panel.”

One of those Hall of Famers has now weighed in. According to James Lofton, Owens should be enshrined.

“I was the second person in the room to talk about Terrell Owens and I talked about what I saw as a player,” Lofton told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I saw a special and great player when I watched [Terrell Owens]. He is a Hall of Famer in my book.” Needless to say, Lofton was surprised that Owens didn’t make it from the final 15 to the final 10.

“I said to myself, ‘What just happened?‘” Lofton said, adding that he plans to begin politicking for T.O. earlier in 2018.

The politicking already has begun. The cabal of voters who are opposed to Owens — and who have much more power than they should because the panel is too small to neutralize those who don’t like him — needs to be smoked out, called out and, if necessary, thrown out.

If they’re willing to deny a player with undeniable numbers based on flawed narratives and incomplete facts, they shouldn’t be determining who does and doesn’t get in.