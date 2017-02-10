James White gets the truck Tom Brady couldn’t give him

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 10, 2017, 12:23 PM EST

Tom Brady was very gracious when he said running back James White deserved the Super Bowl MVP truck, the same way he bequeathed his last one to Malcolm Butler.

One problem: The MVP doesn’t get a truck anymore, so Brady didn’t have one to give him.

The good news is that during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show last night, the host surprised White with a new Ford truck, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

The 25-year-old White is still working off his fourth-round rookie contract, and will make $690,000 next year. So he could clearly buy his own transportation, but it’s a nice boost for a guy who set a Super Bowl record for points scored, which included the game-winning touchdown in overtime.