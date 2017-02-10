Jason Licht confident Roberto Aguayo will be better

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

The Buccaneers probably won’t be spending another high draft pick on a kicker this year, but the party line in Tampa is that Roberto Aguayo won’t be locked into the job after a shaky rookie season.

Coach Dirk Koetter said at the end of the regular season that the team will have competition at every position and General Manager Jason Licht said at the Senior Bowl that Aguayo “needs to have a great camp” if he’s going to stick for a second season. Licht believes that Aguayo can do that.

“I do have confidence that he’s going to be better,” Licht said, via Pewter Report. “I have confidence that he’s going to come out and he’s going to improve. … He realizes now that this is a job and he’s got 52 other players that are relying on him — not that he was never committed because he’s been committed but it’s just a maturation thing for him too. It’s part of growing into that position and just your whole routine is different than any other position on the field because you’re a lone wolf.”

Steven Hauschka, Nick Novak and Greg Zuerlein are some of the top free agent options at kicker this offseason, but it’s not clear where the Bucs are going to go in terms of competition for Aguayo. One would imagine Licht would like to see his roll of the dice for Aguayo pay off, so the level of any other option they bring in will be something to watch in the coming weeks.