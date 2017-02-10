Joe Montana: I can’t call Tom Brady, or anyone, the best ever

Tom Brady’s childhood idol is one of the few people who isn’t ready to proclaim Brady the best ever.
Hall of Fame 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, whom Brady has called his favorite player of all time, said he can’t declare Brady the best ever because he doesn’t think players from different eras can be properly compared.
“I think that it’s really hard to put anyone in that bucket,” Montana told the Hallmark Channel. “Even before he got five — you look back to some of the guys some people don’t even know, Sammy Baugh or Otto Graham, I can’t remember which one but one of them won like seven or nine championships and so far ahead of their time. It’s so hard to compare guys from then to now, how they would compare here and how we would compare back then.”
For the record, Graham is the quarterback who won seven championships, four with the Browns in the All-America Football Conference and then three more after the AAFC folded and the Browns moved to the NFL. Baugh was a two-time NFL champion and perhaps the greatest example of a player who simply can’t be compared to today’s quarterbacks: Baugh was not only a quarterback who led the NFL in passing yards four times, but also a punter who led the NFL in punting average five times and a defensive back who led the NFL in interceptions once.
Asked if he could call himself the best ever, Montana demurred.
“I still can’t say that of myself because of just what I said,” Montana said.
At that point in the interview, Montana’s wife interjected that Montana does call himself the greatest when they’re alone at home. Perhaps Montana is just putting on a modest face by declining to answer the question.
Montana does have a point.
He’s right, to a point. I’m pretty sure that either he or Brady could have played the position in the early days of pro football but the same can’t really be said vice versa. That said, it’s perfectly reasonable to compare Montana and Brady.
“At that point in the interview, Montana’s wife interjected that Montana does call himself the greatest when they’re alone at home.”
I’m comfortable enough in my opinions that I can respect other peoples POV. Especially comfortable listing to the opinions from a guy that is actually in the conversation.
I think Tom Brady is god in cleats but I would never expect that everyone else on the planet would or should share that same opinion. In fact I look forward to WELL THOUGHT OUT different points of view.
This is what I’ve always said, comparing a player from one era to another is futile because of the way the game evolves.
There will come a time when someone wins 6 Super Bowls and shatter Brady’s record but will NEVER take away the fact that he was the greatest of his generation.
Montana does have a valid point (not taking into account the last paragraph). Its always going to be difficult to compare guys who, in essence, played not only in totally different eras but also totally different games. Graham and Baugh (and Montana as well) were not protected like the modern qb’s are. If defensive players could do now what they used to be allowed to do I KNOW that the stats of many of today’s great qb’s wouldnt be close to what they currently are.
There is so much more competition these days AND we are so much better off economically. Not too many stories of kids having to quit football to get a job at the factory. Most of the best athletes in the country are playing the game.
I think the best of this generation are likely the best ever because they have a better opportunity to be better. Counting championships is a tough way to do it, though. Did Peyton have Belichick? Did Marino have Jerry Rice?
That being said, Montana is on to something. Let’s get rid of GOAT, because that’s difficult. Best of his generation is enough of an honor.
Montana never lost a Super Bowl, but he was one-and-done and awful in THREE CONSECUTIVE postseasons, ’85, ’86 and ’87. The myth about Montana is that he was a flawless performer in the clutch. Truth is that no one is perfect.
Joe is not the greatest and neither is Tom, but both are the greatest of their era.
Baugh? I mean, we get it, he was the best passer when the forward pass became more part of the game, but come on.
Graham was a fantastic winner, but the league had like 8 teams in it, with no cap or free agency.
Plus, he had Marion Motley, Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly in the backfield behind him.
1. Brady
2. Montana
3. Graham
4. Unitas
5. Marino (best pure passer I ever saw as a Pats fan of 35 years)
I think you need to consider the eras, respect the eras, winning is certainly important, since the QB is the most important position in sports, but it’s pretty easy to come up with a top 5 list and who the #1 QB is now.
If there was no cap and no cheating commissioner against the Pats, they’d never lose.
Salty Joe! – well, it certainly can’t be mega-cheat Montana with siliconed jerseys, sticky Rice and headsetgate, not to mention PEDs which were league-common back then. Then of course he played before salary cap and FA. Bottom line is Brady over 16yrs is much greater than Montana was over that best 8-year spell.
I think Joe is right. You take Joe, John Elway, and other past greats and place them in today’s NFL, where the QB and receivers are better protected than ever. How many more Super Bowls would they have won, how much better would there stats be?
It’s a question that can’t be answered. I think Tom Brady is the best QB of this era, and Joe was in his playing time. Will it be awhile before anyone matches what Tom has done, I would imagine so, but maybe not. The NFL keeps pushing for offensive safe football. High scores = more viewers. Me personally I miss the days of defensive struggles where two opposing defenses just ate each other’s offense. That didn’t make for what the NFL called “good TV football”.
Rant off and my point is if the NFL keeps going the way it’s going Tom Brady may not be the greatest of “all time” for very long. Which btw I think would tickle Goodell pink.
Graham had an incredible run game to help him along.
As a Pats fan whose been watching the NFL for over 50 years I have to agree.
Playing in a 32 team league with the cap is much different than playing in 10, 12 or 16 team leagues without the cap and when defenders had some much more latitude.
I used to love watching the great Steelers teams with the Steel Curtain defense play. If you put that defense on the field now they’d draw a flag every play. There was a reason completion percentages were far lower back then.
By the same token we have no idea how well some of those old timers would be able to assimilate and adapt to the modern game which is faster, with far more rigorous physical conditioning and strength, and far more complicated.
I for one am happy to see Brady as the best of the modern game and cap era. I really don’t care about the best of all time thing.
Declaring him so doesn’t take away from Montana’s greatness or anyone else’s. Montana was an equally unique player.
He’s right. The position and sport now coddles the QB position and is slanted to favor offenses. It’s a different game…QBs and receivers used to be treated as football players, you know, that could be hit and tackled.
How has Brady fared against competent coaching and a tough pass rush in past games? Don’t allow your recency bias to cloak the truth, there is no greatest of all time. Times have changed and thus the game has changed. Brady is great, just not the greatest, not even close.
The protections afforded the QB and the penalties assessed in the secondary for hand-to-hand combat make the game so different for quarterbacks.
The one thing that Montana had Brady share is that when the NY Giants hit them in the mouth during a playoff game, it did not go well for either.
I can only speak to the greatness of those that played in my lifetime.
You cant compare Brady’s dink and dunk with max protection game to what QB’s did in the old days when they had it much tougher.
Plus, you must considers the cheating scandals…
Here are Joe’s and Montana supporters’ arguments: HE’S JOE MONTANA. Secondly, the Patriots have faced sub-par SB competition most of the time. (Actually, twice, and they lost both of those games.)
Jim Burt and Leonard Marshall fixed his wagon. Was he one-and-done three times in a row? Hmm. I liked Joe, but anyone who saw Sunday’s game, and doesn’t think on fortitude alone TB is the greatest, that person is chock full of it. In four of the five wins, fourth quarter AND and overtime drives to win it outright or keep it alive when televisions were being switched off or altered to something like Heidi. SB36 McLeon (Rams) before the final drive: ‘Tom Brady: he’s over-rated.’
I pity the deniers. Their posting privileges should be rescinded.
Yeah even though he has a point, He never said this before Brady did what he did. Now that he isn’t considered the greatest, he wants to make sure no one else is considered so.
Do I think Brady is better than Montana? I can say yes, but the rosy glasses of history will always leave me a soft spot for Montana. That’s just how it works when you grow up watching/hearing about them rather than be an adult watching them. I suspect once Brady retires and ten years after that I’ll feel the same way about him. Or maybe the stories I tell my kids if I ever have any will make them feel the same way about Brady I feel about Montana.
And in the end, he’s right. It’s a different game. Easier on the QB as a player, impossible to keep the same players in free agency and salary cap. Not to mention the athleticism and sports science of today’s players vs. earlier decades.
Tommy is being hyped by the NFL ,Madison Ave and every media outlet as the greatest of all time simply to cash $$$$$$$$$
Brady surpassed Joe years ago. It’s not really even close anymore.
Even the biggest Montana supporter doesn’t have a leg to stand on now. What argument is even left?
And please spare me the “Montana is 4-0 in Super Bowls”. Montana getting bounced early in the playoffs (including several 1 and dones and home losses) doesn’t count as a strike against Brady.
I am on record regarding my man crush on Otto Graham. That said, Brady has pulled away. He has achieved every possible outcome in his era, including most Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl MVPs, and all the post season records. Although overshadowed by Butler, Brady’s comeback in 2014 against the league’s top defense (which had hung 43-8 on Peyton the year before) was already the difference. This year was just the icing. What more could he even do at this point? It is over.
Soneone should ask Joe why he was only able to win four conference championships whilst Brady has been capable of winning seven….
If he’s being sincere, he has a valid point. Brady is certainly the greatest this century, but I hate dismissing some of the legends of the past such as Graham, Unitas, etc. The rules were certainly different also, so matching stats is pretty much useless. Let’s just enjoy watching Brady play without having to categorize his or anyone else’s place in history. At the same time let’s recognize that these older legends help build the NFL into the great game that it is.
You can’t compare across eras because if you did, all the old-time quarterbacks would not even be in the conversation anymore. There are several quarterbacks who played in this century who are better than any of the ones who played earlier. We tend to have these nostalgia colored glasses that skew the past and make it seem better than it was. It wasn’t. Really.
You’re right, Joe.
In a tougher, faster, more competitive league today with more emphasis on parity and it being nearly impossible to install the kind of dynasty the 49ers had… Brady really has no equal.
Brady has held it down longer, and better than Montana in a tougher league. The argument is over.
1. Brady
2. Montana
3. Graham
4. Unitas
5. Marino (best pure passer I ever saw as a Pats fan of 35 years)
He’s right fan-boys. GOAT is for tennis, boxing, speed skating, track and field and your batman versus superman discussions.
Its stupid in a team sport, especially one where the rules have change so dramatically.
There are 4 things I know for a certainty as this debate goes;
Tom Brady has the most Super Bowls in his trophy case
Joe Montana was the best big game QB I’ve ever seen
John Elway willed teams to win in situations no other QB could
Aaron Rodgers is the most physically gifted QB I’ve ever seen
Brady is a great QB, there is no question. But the fact remains that the Pats win with or without him.
Brady is the best of the modern era, how’s that? I mean I cant really speak on anyone who played when there were like 8 teams. Joe is my hero followed by Young and then Warren Moon but it is what it is man. Lol, let it be.
1. QB’s used to call their own plays.
2. They used to have to be one of the toughest on the field.
3. DB’s are spectators now. DL can breathe on the QB.
At least Brady and the Patriots do lead Montana and the 49’ers in one key area.
i totally disagree, the game has evolved a lot. this evolution made the game a lot more physically demanding and a 100 times more mental, players need to know so much more information today and still be in top physical condition.
take a guy from those eras and put him in todays NFL he would be lost in the playbook and play calling and wouldnt physically even make a teams roster
take a guy from today and put him in that era and he would be in the best shape of the entire league and would know the entire playbook inside out within a day.
the game is certainly a lot different today, but its no question that difference is that its wack loads harder
will give props to the guys of that era as the only thing they have on today’s players is they were tough SOB’s
He’s right of course. Incomparable.
It’s a bar stool type of conversation. Bar stool conversations are worthless by definition, imo.
But we CAN say Brady is better than HGH head Peyton Manning. That much is unequivocal
again imo, which makes it my bar stool conversation, which is again, worthless.
And the “cheating scandals”? You mean the completely debunked nonsensical scandals?
Sort of disrespectful towards Brady to pretend Otto Graham or Sammy Baugh played the position better.
Otto Graham, as great as he was, would be dismantled in today’s game as slow footed as he was.
Same with Unitas.
Fair enough. Could a 6’4″ 225# guy survive in the ’60s? Probably not.
If you measure by pure success then yes, Brady is the most successful QB of all time. That is indisputable – even for a hair-splitter like Montana.
It’s not about who is the greatest.
Joe just didn’t have the good graces to be humble in this moment. Without the 11 pro bowlers and a great coach Montana would be a different story.
Brady ALWAYS puts team first. Class act.
I mean, that’s not out of line to say. I’m as big of a Brady guy as there is, and I think he’s the best that I’ve seen, Montana included…but what’s the correct measurable? Brady just wins, and that’s huge, but also a product of coaching and a good surrounding team. A guy like Marino…dude could just chuck it, straight up, what an arm. Elway, great QB. Warren Moon spun the tightest balls you’ve ever seen, and Brett Favre slung balls into tighter spots than anyone. Peyton had an arm with a brain to match. Aaron Rodgers just makes ABSURD throws, and is mobile enough to buy time to make and complete more than others. But I never saw Bart Starr or Otto Graham’s careers, so I can’t speak on them. Same for Staubach. Add in what Montana is saying about eras, and how the salary cap and free agency affects the argument, and that’s just way too many variables to get any type of solid answer. Brady is my guy, and I stand by that, but I can’t rationally say that there can’t be any debate or there’s one right answer. We’re lucky to watch any of these guys, and I try to just appreciate that.