John Lynch’s nine-year-old daughter thinks 49ers are “horrible”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

After an ugly loss to the Seahawks on Thanksgiving in 2014, the daughter of former 49ers G.M. Trent Baalke called out former 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Twitter. The daughter of new 49ers G.M. John Lynch may be inclined to articulate similar complaints.

If only she was old enough to have a Twitter account.

Via NFL.com, Lynch said that his nine-year-old daughter wasn’t happy to hear that he’d be taking a job with the 49ers.

“[She] started bawling, and she’s not that girl,” Lynch told Mike Silver of NFL Media. “She’s the one that was always happy. And she was crying, and I said, ‘What’s wrong Leah? Are you afraid? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?’ And she said, ‘No daddy,’ and she was sobbing. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘The 49ers are horrible.’ So, I said, ‘Well, I think that’s why they hired your daddy.”

Leah Lynch is right; the 49ers are indeed horrible. They hope to become the opposite of horrible, sooner than later.

And if they’re still horrible by the time Leah Lynch is old enough to have a Twitter account of her own, she probably won’t have to worry about her dad working for them.