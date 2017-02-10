Kory Lichtensteiger retires from NFL

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

Center Kory Lichtensteiger will not return for a 10th NFL season.

Lichtensteiger announced his retirement on Friday by releasing a statement through the Redskins. Lichtensteiger has spent the last seven years with the team.

“I am grateful beyond words to the Washington Redskins organization. I would like to thank the ownership as a whole and specifically Dan Snyder and his family for the opportunity to play the bulk of my career here in Washington,” Lichtensteiger said. “I have had many great coaches and teammates and I owe a great deal to many people for helping me make a career in this league. For any newcomer or unestablished player to hang around, he has to have people who believe in him. I will forever be grateful to Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden for giving me that trust.”

Gruden said in his own statement that Lichtensteiger “defied the odds of being undersized because of his competitive spirit, accountability and attention to detail.”

Lichtensteiger started his career as a Broncos fourth-round pick in 2008 and made his way to the Redskins in 2010. He started 75 games overall in Washington, but injuries took their toll as Lichtensteiger missed all buy eight games over the last two seasons.