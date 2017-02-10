Myles Garrett asks Cowboys to trade up and draft him

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 10, 2017, 6:03 PM EST

Top NFL Draft prospect Myles Garrett has made a video plea to his hometown team, the Cowboys, to trade up and select him in April’s NFL Draft.

On an ESPN.com video released Friday, Garrett calls Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by name, saying he’s asking Jones and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to select him.

“I’m speaking to you, Jerry,” Garrett says on the video. “Mr. [Jason] Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up, please. I’d love to play in Dallas. Let’s make it happen.”

Myles Garrett grew up in Arlington, where the Cowboys play. After three years at Texas A&M he’s considered one of the top prospects in this year’s draft and, based on his words, believes the Browns might take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

It’s a rather harmless video, and Garrett is smiling throughout. But it’s something the Browns and other front offices holding early draft picks may discuss with Garrett in upcoming weeks.

Garrett previously said he prefers to play somewhere warm, because most people do, but later said it didn’t matter where he ended up.