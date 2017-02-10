Myles Garrett isn’t planning to attend the draft

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 1:29 PM EST

It’s not hard to find mock drafts that predict defensive end Myles Garrett will be the first overall pick in Philadelphia in April, but it looks like it will be hard to find Garrett among the draft prospects in attendance for the opening night of the process.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports that Garrett is not planning to attend the draft, which kicks off on April 27. Garrett intends to watch the draft at home in Arlington, Texas with his parents and other family members and tells Zwerneman that nothing will get him to change his mind.

Garrett’s desire to stay at home rather than sample a cheesesteak, run the steps like Rocky and shake Roger Goodell’s hand won’t have any impact on where the Texas A&M product is going to be drafted. His skills as a pass rusher and ability to disrupt opposing offenses is what’s going to be important to teams and Garrett’s shown enough on both fronts to ensure he won’t be around into the second hour of the draft barring a real curveball in the next couple of months.

If Garrett does go first, he’ll be the first Texas A&M player to come off the board that early and it would break a string of two straight years with a quarterback being taken with the top pick.