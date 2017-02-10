NFL stresses “inclusiveness” regarding Texas bathoom bill

Now that the entire NFL is safely out of Texas, the league has flexed a bit of muscle in hopes of influencing a proposed “bathroom bill” like North Carolina’s HB2 — which cost Charlotte the NBA’s 2017 All-Star Game.
According to Ileana Najarro of the Houston Chronicle, the NFL put out a statement which makes a thinly veiled threat to prevent future events like the Super Bowl that just left their state.
“The NFL embraces inclusiveness,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other improper standard.”
North Carolina didn’t really have any league events to threaten, other than an owner’s meeting at a suburban Charlotte resort last spring. That gave a few owners a chance to make appropriately concerned remarks, with 49ers owner Jed York calling for the state to overturn the law (it has not).
And with the next three Super Bowls promised out to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Miami, it would be years before a bid would be impacted. But with the NFL Draft becoming a traveling circus, that’s suddenly in play, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has mentioned bringing it to Dallas.
The NCAA also pulled seven championships out of North Carolina after their bill which limited the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents. But so far, only the NFL has weighed in on the Texas proposal.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (not that one) has forwarded a similar proposal called Senate Bill 6, with 15 Republican state senators supporting a law which would ban cities from requiring private businesses to allow transgender Texans to use the bathroom of their choice. It would also prohibit transgender individuals from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity in public schools and government facilities.
2017: where you can’t call a man a man, or a woman a woman, because someone might be offended.
Remember the 1950’s and 60’s when they were real injustices? Now we have to find something to manufacture outrage. We’ve sure come a long way.
1969.. Put men on the moon
2016.. Put men in women’s bathroom.
Why can’t you simply call these people by what they would like to be called? Why is it any skin off your back? Why not give at least a small amount of respect to a fellow American who has probably endured more than a little struggle and hardship in his or her life?
Why can’t you simply call these people by what they would like to be called? Why is it any skin off your back? Why not give at least a small amount of respect to a fellow American who has probably endured more than a little struggle and hardship in his or her life?
It’s not really about what they want to be called; it’s about special privileges they ask for / require. I’ll call you Elephant if that’s what you want. Just don’t pretend you have a trunk.
I literally spend zero time thinking about where or how others go to the bathroom. I’m not starting now.
nfl should stay out of it and let Texas (or any other state for that matter) handle their own affairs—the NFL holds cities hostage for money to get new stadiums built and now they try to tell them how to manage public policy
So, if I were to identify as a woman, how do I prove that or can any guy just walk into the ladies room and hang out now? Or any woman can just wait by the standing urinals to watch the guys?
If you had to list 100 things government should be working on, would making bathroom rules be one of them? Sheesh!
Oh boy, MORE politics in sports? Hooray….
The NY Times has an article up right now about how legal and socially progressive it is to refuse to rent housing to Trump voters. In other words, supporting the leader of the country is cause for being denied basic services by our tolerant coastal friends. Will the NFL stop holding Super Bowls in such cities since many of the attendees may not be able to even sleep safely there? Of course not. But if some guy in a dress can’t use a woman’s bathroom we have to get the UN involved.
“If you had to list 100 things government should be working on, would making bathroom rules be one of them?”
Hey its a truly vital issue ! Terrorism, corruption, the economy, all pale in comparison. Well, at least if you’re a politician trying to score points.