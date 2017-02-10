Raiders G.M.: We’ll welcome Aldon Smith when he’s reinstated

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 10, 2017, 8:08 AM EST

There’s still time before the Raiders can get their hands on Aldon Smith again, and General Manager Reggie McKenzie said he’s willing to wait.

During an interview with JT The Brick on 95.7 The Game, McKenzie said the decision will ultimately be made by commissioner Roger Goodell, who has to make the final call on reinstatement.

“He’s still on the suspension list and that will be revisited in March by commissioner Goodell. We’re still waiting until he signs off on it,” McKenzie said, via the Bay Area News Group. “We won’t count on him until he’s able to get off that list and be available to us. That’s a decision that’s going to be made at that point. We’ll welcome him if, and when, that happens.”

Smith has missed the last 23 games because of multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse program, and was eligible to be reinstated in November but it never came together for a late-season return.

“We knew he was on the list and it’s up to the commissioner to reinstate him,” McKenzie said. “No one told he that he was going to get reinstated. It’s all a process.”

The key at this point will be for Smith to remain compliant with the program and not have any missteps, but he said he’s ready to return and it’s clear the Raiders have a spot for him when the league clears him.