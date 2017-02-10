 Skip to content

Raiders give new four-year deal to head coach Jack Del Rio

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 10, 2017, 8:19 PM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders looks on in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

After ended a 13-year playoff drought in 2016, the Oakland Raiders have rewarded head coach Jack Del Rio with a brand new four-year contract.

“The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio’s original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement Friday night. “We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

The Raiders went 12-4 this season and appeared to be a team that could make a deep playoff run before a season-ending broken leg sustained by quarterback Derek Carr in Week 16. It was the first trip to the playoffs for the Raiders since their Super Bowl appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the 2002-03 season. The team didn’t post a single winning record over the next 13 seasons before making the playoffs last season.

The new four-year contract would keep Del Rio with the Raiders through the 2020 season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “Raiders give new four-year deal to head coach Jack Del Rio”
  1. mullman76 says: Feb 10, 2017 8:32 PM

    Carr and Mack are next.

  2. brady2gronktd says: Feb 10, 2017 8:38 PM

    Congrats Jack! Reggie M deserves major credit too

  3. youknowiknowitall says: Feb 10, 2017 8:41 PM

    I wish the Raiders well. They have some good young talent. But, they’ll be hamstrung with this clown in charge.

  4. titans12thman says: Feb 10, 2017 8:43 PM

    Congrats Captain Blackjack!! Well deserved

    I don’t know what’s more amazing, the raiders run last season or the fact they actually re-signed a Head Coach.

  5. raiderrob21 says: Feb 10, 2017 8:47 PM

    Congrats coach you deserve it and earned it. Carr and Mack are next. Way to Reggie, BUT let’s not get it twisted, we still have a lot of work to do!

    RAIDER NATION!!!!

  6. donkeykickinurface says: Feb 10, 2017 8:53 PM

    Thank you Lloyd Christmas!… I mean Mark Davis!!!

    Signed and stuff,

    Your bestest pals in the AFC West

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!