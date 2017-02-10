Raiders give new four-year deal to head coach Jack Del Rio

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 10, 2017, 8:19 PM EST

After ended a 13-year playoff drought in 2016, the Oakland Raiders have rewarded head coach Jack Del Rio with a brand new four-year contract.

“The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio’s original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement Friday night. “We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal.”

The Raiders went 12-4 this season and appeared to be a team that could make a deep playoff run before a season-ending broken leg sustained by quarterback Derek Carr in Week 16. It was the first trip to the playoffs for the Raiders since their Super Bowl appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the 2002-03 season. The team didn’t post a single winning record over the next 13 seasons before making the playoffs last season.

The new four-year contract would keep Del Rio with the Raiders through the 2020 season.