Raiders president: Las Vegas stadium financing won’t be an issue

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2017, 5:56 AM EST

At a time when financing of the planned Las Vegas Stadium clearly is an issue, the Raiders says it isn’t.

Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, team president Marc Badain told the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board on Thursday that “financing will not be an issue” for the $1.9 billion venue. But Badain didn’t specify how the Raiders will replace the $650 million that would have come from Sands casino owner Sheldon Adelson. Goldman Sachs, the Adelson fallback, also has bailed on the project.

Badain said only that “multiple financial institutions” are in play and, “You’d be surprised how many people are interested in funding this project.”

Beyond financing, the Raiders need a partner with expertise in stadium construction and operation.

Even if the Raiders find an entity or group to kick in the $650 million, there’s a fear that they’ve acquired a motivated enemy in Adelson, who may have the juice in Las Vegas to throw wrenches into the project.

Bottom line? The situation remains in a state of flux, and it’s hard to imagine everything being properly buttoned up in time for the owners to approve the relocation petition at the league meetings in late March.