Report: Jerome Henderson interviewing with 49ers Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

A report early this week had new 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan targeting Jerome Henderson and Robert Saleh as co-defensive coordinators on his first staff in Santa Clara and one of them is reportedly interviewing with the team on Friday.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that Henderson is in for a conversation about the defensive coordinator job. The interview should be short on pleasantries as Henderson and Shanahan were both on the Falcons staff in 2016. Henderson, a longtime defensive backs coach in the NFL, was the defensive passing game coordinator in Atlanta.

Shanahan is also expected to have running backs coach Bobby Turner and offensive assistant Mike LaFleur accompany him on the trip from the Falcons to the 49ers.

Saleh was the linebackers coach in Jacksonville for the last three years and opened his NFL coaching career in Houston when Shanahan was also on the Texans staff. Neither has been a coordinator before.