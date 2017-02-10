Report: Tyrod Taylor unwilling to take less to stay with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 8:29 AM EST

When discussing the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo, one of the options mentioned is a restructured contract that would keep Taylor on the Bills while letting them avoid the $30 million-plus in guaranteed money called for under his current deal.

The appeal of that option to the Bills is pretty obvious, but it takes two to tango and it doesn’t appear to have the same appeal to Taylor.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that Taylor is “unwilling” to restructure his contract to stay with the Bills in a way that would reduce his pay. Carucci adds that Taylor and his agent are “firmly convinced” that they’d be able to land the same money he’s due to make with the Bills — it’s a six-year deal with a $92 million total value with more available via incentives — on the open market.

One team Carucci mentions as a potential bidder is the Browns, who just hired former Bills quarterbacks coach David Lee to fill the same role on their staff. They won’t have a chance to make a bid if the Bills exercise their option on Taylor’s contract, which looks like it might be their only way to keep Taylor at the helm of their offense.