Richard Smith interviewed for spot on Chargers staff

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 6:02 PM EST

Richard Smith’s run as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator ended shortly after Super Bowl LI drew to a close, but he may not be out of work long.

Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that Smith interviewed to be the Chargers’ linebackers coach. It was thought that Robert Saleh would take that job after filling it for three years under Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Jacksonville, but Saleh is up for the coordinator position with the 49ers.

Smith has ample experience as a linebackers coach during his time as an NFL assistant. He spent four years coaching the Broncos linebackers before heading to Atlanta and also had stints with the Panthers, Lions and 49ers sandwiched around defensive coordinator stints with the Dolphins and Texans.

If Smith joins the Chargers staff, they’ll have all the key position coaching spots filled on Anthony Lynn’s first staff.