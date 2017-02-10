Robert Saleh interviewing with 49ers Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 12:19 PM EST

Earlier on Friday, we shared word that Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson is interviewing with the 49ers about their defensive coordinator opening.

Henderson has been linked with the job for the last week, although word is that he’d be splitting the responsibilities with former Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh. He’s splitting the interview time on Friday for starters.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saleh will also be interviewing with the 49ers on Friday as they try to lock down the top of their defensive coaching staff.

Saleh spent the last three years as the Jaguars linebackers coach and was thought to be headed to the Chargers in the same position after Gus Bradley took the defensive coordinator job in San Diego. The chance to move up to the coordinator level, even with shared duties, would represent a step further up the ladder, however, and it probably won’t be long before we know if the Henderson/Saleh duo will be running the defense in Santa Clara.