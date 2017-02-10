Ryan Fitzpatrick’s contract voids Friday

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2017, 7:18 AM EST

The Ryan Fitzpatrick era in New York has ended. There was one?

Actually, there was. Fitzpatrick played at a high level in 2015, his first season with the team. He played so well (despite not becoming the starter until Geno Smith’s jaw was broken) that team and player couldn’t work out a mutually-acceptable contract for 2016 until training camp opened, causing Fitzpatrick to miss the entire offseason program.

Eventually, Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal for cap purposes that was, as a practical matter, a one-year, $12 million deal. Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the contract voids on Friday.

Typically, the voiding of a contract doesn’t mean the player instantly becomes a free agent. He’ll likely still have to wait for March 9 to sign with another team.

Regardless of whether he’s available to be signed on February 10 or March 9 of somewhere in between, it’s hard to imagine Fitzpatrick being immediately installed as the starter in any of the various NFL cities. He’d nevertheless have value as a mentor for a young quarterback, given Fitzpatrick’s experience and brains.

With Fitzpatrick surely gone and Geno Smith also due to become a free agent, the Jets are left with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, who has had roughly the same visibility as Keyser Söze.