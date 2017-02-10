 Skip to content

Vikings release Brandon Fusco, Mike Harris

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 3:39 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Guard Brandon Fusco #63 of the Minnesota Vikings in action during the 1st half of the game against the Green Bay Packers on September 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Vikings offensive line was a mess all season and they’re kicking off their offseason moves by parting ways with a couple of players from the unit.

They announced that they have released Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris on Friday.

Fusco played both left and right guard during his time with the Vikings and spent last season on the right side of the line. He started 14 games, but didn’t play particularly well and his departure saves the Vikings $3.2 million under the cap for the 2017 season.

Fusco started 64 games overall for the Vikings, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and signed him to a six-year extension in 2014.

Harris started 21 games for the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, seeing time at both right tackle and right guard. He missed all of last season with a non-football illness.

19 Responses to “Vikings release Brandon Fusco, Mike Harris”
  1. h0metownzero says: Feb 10, 2017 3:46 PM

    I have no doubt that these fine fellas will forever cherish their Viking participant ribbons.

  2. nathanp2013 says: Feb 10, 2017 3:51 PM

    The nicest thing I can say about Fusco was his even play… was just as bad at pass blocking as he was at run blocking.

  3. 4sacroc says: Feb 10, 2017 3:51 PM

    Who?

  4. tjacks7 says: Feb 10, 2017 3:52 PM

    Excuse hometown, he still thinks the Packers won the super bowl.

  5. purpleguy says: Feb 10, 2017 3:53 PM

    Is that all? I expected a couple more O-line release notifications. Maybe they were released early cause Spielman wanted to give Seattle extra time to sign them as a package with Blair Walsh.

  6. In Teddy We Trust says: Feb 10, 2017 3:53 PM

    Fusco was obviously not coming back because of his poor performance and big salary. They really missed Harris last year. He started every game at guard in 2015 and could also play tackle. If he would have been healthy, he probably would have started every game at multiple positions last year. Apparently, the illness he has is really bad because they wouldn’t give up on him if there were any chance he could play next year.

  7. hbudgess says: Feb 10, 2017 3:54 PM

    There’s more linemen than just those 2 that should go.

  8. tjacks7 says: Feb 10, 2017 3:56 PM

    Fusco was a really good RG for a while. But, for some reason, the Vikings love to play musical chairs with their lineman. I understand the injuries, but constantly moving players between positions has to negatively impact their performance and/or development. Same goes to TJ Clemmings, who has been horrible, but plays a different position every other week. If he can’t play one spot, what makes the Vikings think he can play 2?

  9. fwippel says: Feb 10, 2017 3:59 PM

    Addition by subtraction. Fusco never earned his hefty pay-day, and while Harris was a decent backup, his undisclosed injury is something the Vikings can’t afford to carry going ahead.

    Now the question is, can they bring in some talent that will qualify as an upgrade.

  10. vikingjack73 says: Feb 10, 2017 3:59 PM

    Hometown zero, what overrated team do you cheer for??
    Green Bay?

    One title in 20 seasons!
    Two titles in 49 seasons!
    With two Hall of Fame QBs!

    Don’t break your arm patting your overrated team on the back!

  11. carpalboss says: Feb 10, 2017 4:00 PM

    Blair Walsh got signed somewhere else…..In these strange times, this pair will land somewhere else.

  12. filthymcnasty3 says: Feb 10, 2017 4:01 PM

    Fusco has been stuck in MN for half a decade. And there is not even a single playoff victory to show for it.

  13. absodefinitely says: Feb 10, 2017 4:14 PM

    filthymcnasty3 says:
    Feb 10, 2017 4:01 PM
    Fusco has been stuck in MN for half a decade. And there is not even a single playoff victory to show for it.
    ——————————————————————–
    I know the Vikings recent playoff history hasn’t been great, but don’t act like the Packers embarrassments have gone unnoticed. The epic collapse in Seattle, Larry Fitzgerald singlehandedly humiliating the entire Packers D right outta the playoffs and then this year’s curb stomping at the hands of the Falcons….it hasn’t been pretty for your team either.

  14. franfoley says: Feb 10, 2017 4:14 PM

    Remember 2012 when the Vikings had Loadholt, Fusco, Sullivan, Johnson and Kalil…AP almost broke the rushing record! Since Zim took over and Jeff Davidson left the OL has been in shambles. With Chilly and Frazier – the OL was physical and was in the top 5 rushing teams in the league. If I’m not mistaken…they were a healthy team too.

  15. 60for90 says: Feb 10, 2017 4:21 PM

    Hold off on the Super Bowl talk fellas until the offense line isn’t offensive to the offense.

  16. it's not gold.....it's yellow says: Feb 10, 2017 4:21 PM

    carpalboss says:
    Feb 10, 2017 4:00 PM
    Blair Walsh got signed somewhere else…..In these strange times, this pair will land somewhere else.

    *****

    Fusco; maybe….Harris; no – his non-football injury is likely career-ending.

  17. lukeshow says: Feb 10, 2017 4:23 PM

    packers fans:

    bad at trolling, good at whining about other people trolling.

    That’s 25 consecutive years of HOF QBs and two rings. How’s that publicly run front office treating you?

  18. hardheadedrb says: Feb 10, 2017 4:24 PM

    Fusco never regained form after torn pec of 2014. He looks weak and plays weak. Clemmings will end up playing right G. He’s way more athletic, can scheme up runs plays with him pulling.

  19. aypeeswhippingstick says: Feb 10, 2017 4:26 PM

    I hope these boys did more than pretend to go to college. If they can’t make it in the league’s dumpster fire, the NFL definitely isn’t for them.

Leave a Reply

