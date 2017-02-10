Vikings release Brandon Fusco, Mike Harris

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 3:39 PM EST

The Vikings offensive line was a mess all season and they’re kicking off their offseason moves by parting ways with a couple of players from the unit.

They announced that they have released Brandon Fusco and Mike Harris on Friday.

Fusco played both left and right guard during his time with the Vikings and spent last season on the right side of the line. He started 14 games, but didn’t play particularly well and his departure saves the Vikings $3.2 million under the cap for the 2017 season.

Fusco started 64 games overall for the Vikings, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and signed him to a six-year extension in 2014.

Harris started 21 games for the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, seeing time at both right tackle and right guard. He missed all of last season with a non-football illness.