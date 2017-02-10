Will the Patriots ultimately not be invited to the White House?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2017, 11:35 AM EST

“I. Am Breaking Up. With you.”

That brilliant suggestion from Kramer once helped Costanza turn the tables on a pianist who had planned to send him packing. Someone else who, like Kramer, possibly carries around a briefcase full of crackers could soon be doing the same thing.

With six Patriots players already making it clear that they won’t make the traditional championship visit to the White House, at some point the number could grow to the point at which the President simply doesn’t invite the team.

Based on the “Rogue POTUS Staff” Twitter account, a supposedly “unofficial resistance team inside the White House” that already has 750,000 followers, President Trump is “irritated that [several] members of Patriots team will not attend [White House] visit.” He’s also “[s]aying he will lobby owner to cut them from the team.”

With five of the six due to become free agents, it’s not a matter of using the Commander-in-Chief’s favorite catch phrase. Indeed, by the time the White House visit happens, some of the players who won’t be visiting the White House may again be hearing “you’re hired” from the Patriots.

The broader question is whether and to what extent White House boycotts will become the norm for sports teams — and whether the reaction eventually will be to simply not do them. With the new administration touting the virtue of non-stop hard work, it would be easy to argue that there’s no time for the various dog-and-pony shows that distract from the effort to . . . the effort to . . . . I can never remember that slogan. Maybe it hasn’t been used enough.