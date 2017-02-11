Brandon Marshall says Tom Brady is not the best ever

Jets receiver Brandon Marshall is pushing back against the idea that Tom Brady has secured his place as the best player in NFL history.
Marshall said that despite Brady’s Patriots winning Super Bowl LI, giving him his fifth Super Bowl ring and fourth Super Bowl MVP award, he doesn’t consider Brady the best.
“He’s not the best player ever,” Marshall told NJ Advance Media. “No.”
Marshall said Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and has also played some special teams and some offense, is a better all-around football player.
“We get caught up in that whole discussion, that when a quarterback is playing really well, he’s probably the best in the business, and we think he’s the best player,” Marshall said. “And that’s not true. When I think about player, I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks. That, to me, is the best player. J.J. Watt, that can play defensive end, tight end, put him at tackle, make him lose some weight and he can probably play linebacker and safety. That’s the best player.”
Who would Marshall call the best ever?
“Man, that’s tough,” Marshall said. “I would put J.J. Watt in that discussion. I would put Reggie White in that discussion. I would put Deion [Sanders] in that discussion. I would put Jerry Rice in that discussion.”
Marshall may be biased in favor of versatile players because he himself was a versatile player who played both safety and wide receiver in college at UCF. But in today’s NFL, quarterback is so much more important than any other position that it’s hard to make the case for a player at any other position being the best player. A non-quarterback like Jim Brown may top the list of the best players in football history, but in today’s NFL the best player and the best quarterback are the same.
How about Brady is the best winner
Leader Team player.
Brandon will say anything for a headline
It doesn’t matter
“Best ever” lists are the definition of subjective and they’re constantly changing by, year, decade, generation.
Nothing more annoying than a group of people insisting their guy is the greatest ever and you can’t possibly see it differently than they do.
Wake me up when a player who has actually been to the postseason has an opinion.
He’s just trying to makeup for saying he’d want to play up there a few weeks back. Transparent media ploy.
What does this clown’s opinion matter?
That explains why the Texans have won all those Lombardis.
Cross the Pats off Brandon Marshall’s ever growing list of teams He played for.
.
Brady played one game versus the Texans this year. Watt played one game versus the Patriots this year. The results :
Brady was 18/38 with 2 TDs in a 34-16 Patriots win in a playoff game that eliminated the Texans.
Watt had 0 solo tackles and 2 assists in Houston’s 27-0 loss to Jimmy Garopollo and Jacoby Brissett.
” I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks. That, to me, is the best player. ”
The player that most fits Marshall’s description of the best player is none other than the Patriots Julian Edelman.
.
Salty Brandon, you Jest! JJ is a beast, in his best 4 seasons he’s one of if not the best ever. Trouble is, he’d need to play another 10yrs like that to even put him in the discussion, and yet his back might not last another season.
Best athlete? No, TB is not the most athletic football player ever. But the goal is winning football games, and Brady is the best at that. He did not win 5 SBs by himself, but he has done it over a long span with an ever-changing cast of players around him.
This Steelers fan grudgingly admits he and the Pats over the past 15 years are the best ever. The Steelers 4 SBs in 6 years is still amazing, but the Pats sustained winning ways is almost unbelievable.
Marshall makes some good points BUT in the modern era the QB position trumps all. Brady is number one and Joe Montana is number two. Argue number three all you want. Marino, Manning, Kelly, etc etc etc. 7 Super Bowls? Winning 5? No argument man. Brady is by far and away the best of them all. At least at his position. Now one could argue best player of all time. Jim Brown and Rice comes to mind. I’m sure there is a laundry list that could be cobbled together. It’s hard to argue against Brady at this point. Brady has done more with less than anyone else. No brainer really.
No one cares what you think Brandon…..have fun with your 6 – 10 seasons..
The only reality is that Brandon Marshall will never be in the discussion for best ever.
Oh, I’m sorry. Maybe one. Best dumbest comments.
Anybody with eyes and common sense knows that Brady is not the best ever. Ask yourself honestly, if you went back in time and put Brady on a different football team would he have been a sure fire contender?
Honestly?
And that’s the power of myth folks.