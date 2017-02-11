Catch up on the PFT Live podcast

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2017, 9:47 AM EST

It’s the first weekend without football since the Hall of Fame game. Which means you may be looking for something to do, other than the various things around the house you’re expected to be doing.

Problem solved.

If you’re not among those who are downloading 200,000 hours of PFT Live each week, it’s time to start. In the week that concluded on Friday, five three-hour shows included visits from new Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, new 49ers G.M. John Lynch, Browns tackle Joe Thomas, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy (twice, thanks to Deion Sanders’ goofy allegations of cheating by the Colts), Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network, Tom Curran of CSNNE (twice, because he can’t function unless calling the show is part of his routine), and more.

You also can access every interview from the week that was in Houston, including Eli Manning, Deshaun Watson, Sean McVay and Wade Phillips, Sean Payton, Brandon Marshall, Cam Jordan, David Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, and much, much, much (much) more.

So go to iTunes or audioBoom now, download anything that catches your interest, subscribe to the podcast, and drop a review or two.