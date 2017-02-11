DeflateGate technically isn’t over, yet

Before the book can be closed once and for all on the football-inflation odyssey known as #DeflateGate, one more thing still has to occur.
As noted by Alex Rikleen of the Boston Herald, the process will end after the Patriots forfeit their selection in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.
The Patriots have found multiple contributors in the fourth round. From current Patriots like running back James White to receiver Malcolm Mitchell to defensive linemen Trey Flowers to offensive linemen Shaq Mason and Cameron Fleming to kicker Stephen Gostkowski, each arrived in New England via round four.
Other key Patriots came after round four, which underscores the potential value of that round. Tackle Marcus Cannon was a fifth-round pick, for example. Receiver Julian Edelman arrived via round seven.
And, of course, the greatest quarterback to ever play the game was picked two rounds after the fourth round.
So losing a fourth-round pick remains a big deal for the Patriots — even if there will be no way of knowing who Patriots would have taken with that pick and whether that player will develop into the kind of player elsewhere that he would have become in New England.
Technically, it’s not over until Barstool sells it last Clown nose Goodell light blue t-shirt.
It will never be over.
Plus, we all have to laugh at Goodell some more.
Patricia should promise not to wear that Bozo T-shirt anymore if Goodell apologizes and returns the pick.
The strategic plan was set in play when TB made the decision to drop it.
BB, you know started setting up draft board
Contingency plans.
Besides BB will do real drafting after week 3 of the regular season dumpster diving.
The Patriots will have two #1’s this year after trading Jimmy G, probably a top 15 pick which I can see BB flipping the 32nd pick for a # 2 round this year and another first in 2018.
Some HOF voters are saying it’s not over yet, too.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy looks like it’d be the perfect item to smack upside Goodell’s pointy head.