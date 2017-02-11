First-round prospect John Ross to have shoulder surgery after Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 11, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

Former University of Washington wide receiver John Ross, a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft, needs shoulder surgery but is putting it off until after the Scouting Combine.

Ross plans to undergo most Combine drills despite having a torn labrum.

As a junior at Washington last year, Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards. He led all Power 5 receivers with 17 touchdowns.

Heading into the Combine, Ross is generally recognized as one of the Top 3 wide receivers in the draft, along with Clemson’s Mike Williams and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis.