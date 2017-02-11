 Skip to content

First-round prospect John Ross to have shoulder surgery after Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 11, 2017, 11:12 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 22: Wide receiver John Ross #1 of the Washington Huskies rushes against cornerback Treston Decoud #14 of the Oregon State Beavers on October 22, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former University of Washington wide receiver John Ross, a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft, needs shoulder surgery but is putting it off until after the Scouting Combine.

Ross plans to undergo most Combine drills despite having a torn labrum.

As a junior at Washington last year, Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards. He led all Power 5 receivers with 17 touchdowns.

Heading into the Combine, Ross is generally recognized as one of the Top 3 wide receivers in the draft, along with Clemson’s Mike Williams and Western Michigan’s Corey Davis.

