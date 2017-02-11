Myles Garrett says he’ll gladly play for the Browns, or anyone else

Myles Garrett will not pull an Eli Manning.
When Garrett, the Texas A&M pass rusher viewed by many as the top prospect in this year’s draft, said that he was hoping the Cowboys would trade up and draft him, some took it as a sign that he didn’t want to play in Cleveland and might even try to force his way out, as Manning did when the Chargers took him with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.
But Garrett later told Mark Berman of KRIV that he would “definitely” play for the Browns if they take him first overall. Garrett said that when he talked about preferring a warm climate and wanted to win, people misconstrued that as a knock on Cleveland.
“People might say they’re this, they’re that, or I made a comment about cold weather and they kind of pointed toward Cleveland,” Garrett said. “That doesn’t matter to me. I’ll play where ever they put me. And that’s the mindset. You go in with a mindset that you’re going to turn things around, you can make that contagious, and people start to believe in it, you can turn into a winning program where ever you go.”
Garrett appears to be the favorite to go first overall. And he appears to be happy with that.
It’s a little too late to do the right thing now.
So he wants to play for a team that has won nothing in the last 21 seasons? Good for him.
It is , of course , way to late for taxes and death . However for the things that matter in the course of growing , and maturing , it is never too late , thank you .
Good of him to say that, but he definitely has some maturity issues based on his previous video.
Why couldn’t we win 1 game the year Andrew luck was the top guy available? Now I have to watch this pud underachiever for four or five years. Awesome.
Don’t worry Myles, there’s a good chance Browns pick Trubisky and go 4-12, and you end up on a Jag, 49er or Bear team that goes 3-13.
It’s going to be a long 5 years.