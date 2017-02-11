Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

Someone made a life-sized cake in the image of Patriots QB Tom Brady (the cake may or may not contain a two-word Animal House-style message for the league office).

If/when (when) Tyrod Taylor goes, what will the Bills do at quarterback?

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is creating a clothing brand called Y.U.R.P.

40 years ago today, the Jets left Shea Stadium for New Jersey.

Excitement for the Ravens is diminishing in Baltimore, based on things being said to dentists, doctors, and barbers by their clientele.

Bengals LB Trevor Roach retired because he lost his love of football.

The Browns have brought back WR Rannell Hall, who broke his leg in the 2016 preseason opener.

Steelers LT and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva’s reunion with his Afghan interpreter will be televised by ESPN on Saturday night.

Texans LB John Simon and his wife had their first child this week, a baby boy named Enzo.

Here’s a look at the status of the Colts’ offensive line.

Here’s a look at what the Jaguars may do in free agency.

Only on the website owned by the Titans would there appear an interview of an influential owner about the Titans owner with no mention whatsoever of the Titans ownership issues still unresolved with the league office.

Every offensive play in which Chiefs DT Dontari Poe has participated has resulted in a touchdown.

A new bill introduced at the U.S. House of Representatives could throw a wrench into the $750 million in Nevada taxpayer money that would build a stadium for the Raiders.

Can the Chargers compete with UCLA and USC?

New Broncos assistant head coach Eric Studesville discussed his expanded role.

Hundreds of Cowboys employees welcomed Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones back to the office.

Giants CB Janoris Jenkins wants the team to keep the defense together.

Former Eagles WR Jason Avant is opening a trampoline park.

Washington is the third most attractive team in the NFL.

Bears C Cody Whitehair had never played the position before 2016, and he did it very well.

Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders says the Lions need to improve their running game.

Former Packers QB Brett Favre says his jersey went missing after Super Bowl XXXI.

The Internet reacted to the news that former Vikings K Blair Walsh has a new job in Seattle.

What compensation will the Panthers receive for last year’s free-agency losses?

Falcons fans will want to forget the outcome of the game, but they should remember the catches made by WR Julio Jones.

Saints WR Willie Snead is another potent NFC South receiver whom Cleveland let get away.

The Buccaneers have made Zack Grossi a quality control coach.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer is coming back, but it’s time to find his successor.

Rams offensive coordinator Greg Olson is a fan of QB Jared Goff, which is better than the alternative given their working relationship.

49ers G.M. John Lynch is getting some help from a guy who was once blown off the field by Lynch’s new team in the Super Bowl.

What does the arrival of K Blair Walsh mean for Seahawks K Steven Hauschka?