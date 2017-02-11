Sean McVay says Rams won’t give up on Greg Robinson

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 11, 2017, 2:41 PM EST

The Rams aren’t giving up on offensive lineman Greg Robinson, new coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday.

Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was benched multiple times last season and was made inactive for two games. But he’s getting a fresh start with a new coaching staff, and McVay essentially said his staff will attempt to maximize Robinson’s talents rather than dismiss him.

“When you see some of the things he’s able to do, you see the athleticism in space when he’s pulling around and using some of those perimeter schemes that they did offensively last year,” McVay said, per ESPN.com. “He’s a guy that we’re excited to get around. That’s why it’s frustrating that we have to wait so long to get these guys in the building, see them on the grass.”

McVay did not say that Robinson would remain at left tackle, where he’s spent almost his entire career. That could depend on how the Rams use free agency and the draft to address their offensive line and how Robinson adjusts to the team’s new schemes and the teachings of new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

“He’s shown flashes of skills,” Kromer said of Robinson. “Now, why it’s not consistent, I can’t answer that (yet). I don’t know.”

Robinson played both guard and tackle as a rookie and has started every game for which he’s been active over the last two seasons. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.