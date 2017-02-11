Vikings won’t increase season-ticket prices

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2017, 2:49 PM EST

As the Vikings hope for a much different second season at U.S. Bank Stadium, there’s at least one thing that will be the same.

Via Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings won’t be increasing their season ticket prices for 2017.

“Our Season Ticket Members supported the team through two years of outdoor Vikings football and helped us build the best stadium in the NFL,” Vikings executive Steve LaCroix said in a statement. “Keeping prices flat for those fans in 2017 is just our way of saying thank you for that continued passion and support.”

That sounds really good, but the truth is that teams determine prices not based on doing the customers a favor but based on what the market will support. Supply, demand. If the prices go up after a season that started with promise but ended with a thud, the demand could drop — and the supply could increase.

Throw in a home schedule for 2017 that includes ho-hum non-NFC North foes like the Bengals, Ravens, Buccaneers, Saints, and Rams, and the decision to hold keep the price point in place makes plenty of sense.