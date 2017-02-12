Byron Maxwell: Dolphins secondary “can be something great”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2017, 11:14 AM EST

Cornerback Byron Maxwell had a big rebound in 2016 after arriving in Miami via a trade with the Eagles and he thinks 2016 was just the the first step in the creation of a top-flight secondary for the Dolphins.

The unit was banged up in 2016 with Maxwell missed the final games of the year with an ankle injury, corner Xavien Howard battling knee problems and safeties Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus ending the year on injured reserve. All are expected to be healthy for offseason work this year along with cornerbacks Tony Lippett and Bobby McCain.

Maxwell believes the group can develop into something similar to the Legion of Boom he was part of with the Seahawks, although they’d need a moniker of their own.

“We can be talked about how they talked about us in Seattle,” Maxwell said, via the Palm Beach Post. “We’ve just got to find a nickname. We’ve got to run with it. But we’ve got to put it on the field first. We definitely have the making of something — we can be something great.”

The Dolphins will be working with a new coordinator on defense this season with Vance Joseph moving to Denver as the new Broncos head coach. Whether or not they reach the heights of Maxwell’s former team, having everyone healthy in the back end would make life easier for Matt Burke in his new role.