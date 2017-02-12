Falcons’ focus in free agency will be locking up their own players

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2017, 7:59 AM EST

The Falcons’ roster was good enough to get to the Super Bowl last season, so they see no reason to make any major additions this offseason.

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that with $29.2 million in cap space available for 2017, the key will be working out long-term contracts to lock up the players who helped them get to the Super Bowl, rather than to bring in players from the outside.

“Every year, we’ve been pretty aggressive in free agency, and we think this year our focus is going to be on signing a number of players on our team who are up,” Dimitroff said. “That’s going to be the main focus.”

The highest priority among those players is cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the postseason with a shoulder injury. The Falcons’ 2013 first-round pick, Trufant is scheduled to play 2017 on his fifth-year option salary of $8.03 million, but the Falcons would like to ensure that he remains longer than that.

“He’s a very valuable asset to this team,” Dimitroff said. “We are going to get him signed up, and we’re going to get him healthy and signed up for years to come.”

The Falcons made more changes to its coaching staff than Super Bowl teams usually do, but the 2017 roster is likely to look a lot like the roster that got to the Super Bowl.