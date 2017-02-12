Former Dolphin Quentin Moses dies in a house fire

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2017, 11:43 AM EST

Former Dolphins defensive end/linebacker Quentin Moses died on Sunday morning in a house fire in Monroe, Georgia.

Fire Chief Keith Glass said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that three people were killed in the fire, including a mother and daughter who were found inside the home. Moses was moved outside the house after being found unconscious, but later died at the hospital. Glass said the roof of the house collapsed as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Moses grew up in Georgia and played for the University of Georgia before being selected in the third round of the 2007 draft by the Raiders. Moses was waived before playing a game for the team and wound up in Miami, where he spent four seasons and had 3.5 sacks for the Dolphins.

Our condolences to the families and friends of all those who died on Sunday.