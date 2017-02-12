 Skip to content

Former Dolphin Quentin Moses dies in a house fire

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
MIAMI - DECEMBER 16: Tight end Quinn Sypniewski #88 of the Baltimore Ravens tries to keep defensive end Quentin Moses #74 of the Miami Dolphins from getting at running back Willis McGahee #23 of the Ravens at Dolphin Stadium December 16, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-16 for their first victory of the year. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former Dolphins defensive end/linebacker Quentin Moses died on Sunday morning in a house fire in Monroe, Georgia.

Fire Chief Keith Glass said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that three people were killed in the fire, including a mother and daughter who were found inside the home. Moses was moved outside the house after being found unconscious, but later died at the hospital. Glass said the roof of the house collapsed as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Moses grew up in Georgia and played for the University of Georgia before being selected in the third round of the 2007 draft by the Raiders. Moses was waived before playing a game for the team and wound up in Miami, where he spent four seasons and had 3.5 sacks for the Dolphins.

Our condolences to the families and friends of all those who died on Sunday.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Miami Dolphins, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Former Dolphin Quentin Moses dies in a house fire”
  1. Kapodaco says: Feb 12, 2017 11:54 AM

    Very unfortunate. Condolences to all those involved.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!