If Tyrod Taylor leaves, Bills could start Cardale Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2017, 6:12 AM EST

The Bills have a month to decide whether to pick up quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s option and guarantee him $30.75 million, or to let him become an unrestricted free agent. If Taylor leaves in free agency, does that mean the Bills will sign or draft another quarterback to replace Taylor as the starter?

Not necessarily. According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, General Manager Doug Whaley likes the idea of going with Cardale Jones as the starter.

The Bills drafted Jones in the fourth round last season and kept him on the bench all year until putting him in at the end of a meaningless Week 17 game, when he went 6-for-11 for 96 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. Jones simply hasn’t had enough playing experience to draw any conclusions about whether he’s ready to start.

But Whaley apparently thinks he is. And since Whaley is the one who makes the personnel decisions in Buffalo, it’s possible that the Bills think Taylor’s successor as starting quarterback is already in the building.