Jerry Jones wants to add a war daddy on defense

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2017, 10:08 AM EST

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is from Arlington, Texas and he’s made it clear that he’d love to stay home to play for the Cowboys on the professional level.

Garrett may not be around for the second pick of the draft, which would mean that the Cowboys would have to pay a pretty penny to guarantee themselves a shot at plugging Garrett into their defensive front. That may not be a likely outcome, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t keeping a secret when it comes to his hopes of finding a disruptive player for the 2017 season.

“If I have a chance to bring one of these premiere pass rushers, one of these war daddies that takes two to block, if I have a chance to get a player like that – I would … it’s not a question of that,” Jones said on “J Dub City” on ESPN Dallas 103.3, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s a question of where is he? And who gives him up if he’s a veteran, or where is he in the draft, or where is he anywhere? So, yeah we do need pressure. We’re going to try to do something about it.”

The Cowboys could add one intriguing prospect to their defense if linebacker Jaylon Smith is healthy enough to get back on the field and the offseason figures to be devoted to finding others given the shape they’re in on the other side of the ball.