Kevin Faulk thrilled to see James White score on direct snap

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2017, 4:57 PM EST

When Patriots running back James White scored a two-point conversion on a direct snap in Super Bowl LI, New England fans were immediately reminded of Super Bowl XXXVIII, when Patriots running back Kevin Faulk scored a two-point conversion on a direct snap as well.

Faulk said he recognized as soon as he saw White line up that it would be the perfect time to pull out the direct snap, and was glad it reminded fans of his play.

“When he motioned into the backfield and was pretty close to the quarterback, I kind of knew it was coming. And when it happened, I was like ‘Yes!'” Faulk told Mike Reiss of ESPN. “That’s when my Twitter feed started going crazy, with people saying ‘That’s your play! That’s your play!'”

Faulk said the direct snap is a play Patriots coach Bill Belichick likes to practice regularly and have at the ready to bring out at just the right time.

“Bill has this small notebook he carries around and everything he deems worthy is written down in there. He’ll go back it just to make sure and that’s what I thought of,” Faulk said.

It’s a play that has now worked for the Patriots in the Super Bowl twice.