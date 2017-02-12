Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2017, 9:06 AM EST

New stadium talks aren’t happening with the Bills.

The Dolphins’ efforts to raise funds to fight cancer continued with a bike ride Saturday.

A last look back at the Patriots’ grades for the Super Bowl.

If the Jets want to add a power back in free agency, here are a few possibilities.

The Ravens will look for WR Breshad Perriman to take the next step in 2017.

Running through some Bengals draft options.

A call for the Browns to draft DE Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

Three Rivers Stadium, the Steelers’ former home, ceased to exist 16 years ago.

The Texans website broke down the team’s quarterback play.

How quickly can G.M. Chris Ballard get the Colts on track?

Jaguars CB Prince Amukamara is headed back toward free agency.

Darren Sproles thinks Titans QB Marcus Mariota will be fine after fracturing his fibula.

The Broncos think promoting Joe Woods to defensive coordinator will keep the unit on track.

Mock drafts for the Chiefs are all over the map.

Reviewing the work done by the Raiders running backs this season.

San Diego celebrated life in a city that no longer includes the Chargers.

Edge rushers that could be Cowboys draft options.

Will the Giants target a pass rusher early in the draft?

Criticizing the Eagles’ handling of CB Eric Rowe.

Redskins TE Niles Paul is hoping to bounce back from two years of injuries.

Exploring possible destinations if WR Alshon Jeffery leaves the Bears.

Will QB Dan Orlovsky be back with the Lions?

Analyzing the chances that RB Eddie Lacy remains with the Packers.

Making the first ballot Hall of Fame case for former Vikings WR Randy Moss.

The Falcons saw second-year players take a step forward in 2016.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly sat down with Coach K for a podcast.

Which of their own free agents should the Saints prioritize keeping on board?

Will the Buccaneers take a tight end in the first round?

The Cardinals will face competition for DL Calais Campbell if he hits the open market.

A look at the first day of work for the new Rams coaching staff.

The 49ers are making a change at equipment manager.

Will former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch receive strong Hall of Fame consideration?