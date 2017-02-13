49ers announce three more assistant coaches

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 7:52 PM EST

The 49ers on Monday announced three more additions to new head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first staff.

New wide receivers coach Mike LaFleur and new run game coordinator Mike McDaniel both come from the Falcons after working with Shanahan the past two seasons.

LaFleur was an offensive assistant with the Falcons and now takes the position McDaniel previously held under Shanahan in Washington and Cleveland. LaFleur’s brother, Matt, was recently named offensive coordinator of the Rams.

McDaniel, who was also an offensive assistant with the Falcons, has a long history with Shanahan. The two previously were also on the same staff in Houston and Denver.

The 49ers also hired Taylor Embree as offensive quality control coach. Embree’s father, Jon, was officially named last week as the 49ers’ tight ends coach and assistant head coach. Taylor Embree worked as a defensive assistant with the Chiefs last season.