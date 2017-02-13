Andre Carter joins Dolphins’ coaching staff

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

A former Pro Bowl defensive lineman will be coaching defensive linemen in Miami.

Andre Carter will become the Dolphins’ assistant defensive line coach, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Carter had been expected to join the Dolphins’ staff, even though his only experience in coaching is a year as a volunteer at his alma mater, Cal.

But Carter has plenty of experience playing on the defensive line: He spent five years in San Francisco, five in Washington, two in New England and one in Oakland, was a college All-American in 2000, the seventh overall pick in the 2001 draft, a Pro Bowler in 2011 and finished his career with 80.5 sacks.