 Skip to content

Brian Daboll expected to interview for Alabama offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
BEREA, OH - CIRCA 2010: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Brian Daboll of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) Getty Images

The University of Alabama thought they had their offensive coordinator for the 2017 season in Steve Sarkisian, but Nick Saban needs to run another search because Sarkisian jumped to the Falcons to replace Kyle Shanahan as their offensive coordinator.

Another NFL assistant appears to be in the running to take over for Sarkisian. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the job on Saban’s staff.

Daboll was a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999 before moving to the Patriots as a defensive coaching assistant. He’s been on the other side of the ball since taking over as the wide receivers coach in New England in 2002. Daboll went on to run offenses in Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City before returning to the Patriots in 2013.

He won’t be running the offense in New England as long as Josh McDaniels remains on the staff, so it may take a move to the college ranks for Daboll to return to the coordinating ranks.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Brian Daboll expected to interview for Alabama offensive coordinator”
  1. dawsonleery says: Feb 13, 2017 3:17 PM

    Saban will fire him mid-season. He was dreadful in Miami.

  2. charger383 says: Feb 13, 2017 3:19 PM

    Roll Tide

  3. factschecker says: Feb 13, 2017 3:22 PM

    I think Daboll was being groomed to one day replace the un-replaceable OL line coach Dante Scarnecchia. Then again it’s just an interview. See how it goes. Good luck Brian Daboll.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!