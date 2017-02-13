Brian Daboll expected to interview for Alabama offensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

The University of Alabama thought they had their offensive coordinator for the 2017 season in Steve Sarkisian, but Nick Saban needs to run another search because Sarkisian jumped to the Falcons to replace Kyle Shanahan as their offensive coordinator.

Another NFL assistant appears to be in the running to take over for Sarkisian. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the job on Saban’s staff.

Daboll was a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999 before moving to the Patriots as a defensive coaching assistant. He’s been on the other side of the ball since taking over as the wide receivers coach in New England in 2002. Daboll went on to run offenses in Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City before returning to the Patriots in 2013.

He won’t be running the offense in New England as long as Josh McDaniels remains on the staff, so it may take a move to the college ranks for Daboll to return to the coordinating ranks.