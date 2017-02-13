Chargers hire Richard Smith, wrap up Anthony Lynn’s first staff

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 1:37 PM EST

The Chargers have put the finishing touches on new head coach Anthony Lynn’s first staff.

The biggest name among the final additions is former Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith, who will be the linebackers coach for Los Angeles’ newest football club. Smith was fired by the Falcons after the Super Bowl and interviewed with the team last week.

“I am excited to have our coaching staff in place and we are all eager to get to work,” Lynn said in a statement released by the team. “We have one of the most talented groups of coaches I have ever been around. There is a great mix of coaches with veteran experience and leadership as well as some very strong, young and innovative coaches. I am very excited to work alongside these men.”

Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, tight ends coach John McNulty, wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni, quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen and offensive assistant Mark Ridgely were retained from the 2016 staff. They are joined by offensive line coach Pat Meyer, running backs coach Alfredo Roberts, assistant offensive line coach James Cregg and offensive quality control coach Dan Shamash.

The Chargers hired Lynn’s son D’Anton as a defensive assistant under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The team held onto defensive backs coach Ron Milus and defensive line coach Giff Smith and added assistant defensive line coach Eric Henderson and assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris to the staff. Special teams coordinator George Stewart is another new arrival while his assistant Marquice Williams returns from Mike McCoy’s final staff.