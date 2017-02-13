Chiefs make Nagy offensive coordinator, Childress assistant head coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

The Chiefs announced Monday that Matt Nagy will be the team’s new offensive coordinator and that Brad Childress will be the team’s assistant head coach.

Nagy was announced as co-coordinator with Childress before the 2016 season. Prior to that he spent two seasons as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Childress has 18 years of NFL experience and was the head coach of the Vikings for five years. He’s spent the last three years working under Chiefs coach Andy Reid, as he previously did in Philadelphia.

“With Coach [David] Culley’s departure to Buffalo, it opened up the position of assistant head coach,” Reid said in a statement. “Moving Coach Childress into that job was a natural fit. He has been in the National Football League for nearly two decades, he’s been a head coach, and knows the various demands on and off the field.

“Coach Nagy did a tremendous job last year and grew in his role as the season progressed. He’s a talented coach that I believe will continue to evolve as his responsibilities increase. I’m confident these changes will be beneficial to our coaching staff and our team.”