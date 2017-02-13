Eagles want to trade Mychal Kendricks

When Chip Kelly was given full personnel control of the Eagles in 2015, he signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a four-year, $29 million contract. But as we’ve seen over and over again in Philadelphia, the current regime has no respect for Kelly’s personnel acumen.
So it’s no surprise that Kendricks is now on the trade block. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports that the Eagles plan to trade Kendricks.
That would require them to find a trading partner who wants to pick up the last two years and his $5 million salary this season, which is no sure thing. The Eagles downsized Kendricks’ role in the defense last year, and other teams may question why they should give away a draft pick for the privilege of paying $5 million to a player whose current team doesn’t want him anymore.
Still, the report says the Eagles think they can find a team interested in trading for him. If they can’t, they’d likely release him with a post-June 1 designation.
Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman has made a point of getting rid of many of Kelly’s favorite players, including Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray, Byron Maxwell, Kiko Alonso and Riley Cooper. Kendricks may be next.
It’s not just who Kelly wanted it’s who he didn’t want. Lessen McCoy, desean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin are all having productive years compared to anyone still on phillys roster.
That 6-10 season says a lot about this regime’s acumen as well.
Eagles fan here.
Kendricks came in with a bang, and was a very popular, very productive player for a the first year or two. He’s athletic and aggressive.
His play has fallen off over the past 2 years. He over-pursues, gets lost in coverage, and gets blocked too easily. His physical gifts are such that I wouldn’t be suprised if a team flipped a late round pick or two for him, though- his raw talent is impressive.
He’s young enough he can still improve his discipline and reading of plays. He’s made some really good plays in the past. It’s worth a shot for another team, and I actually want the Eagles to hang on to him, his potential is immense.
Eagles fan here.
Kendricks came in with a bang, and was a very popular, very productive player for a the first year or two. He’s athletic and aggressive.
His play has fallen off over the past 2 years. He over-pursues, gets lost in coverage, and gets blocked too easily. His physical gifts are such that I wouldn’t be surprised if a team flipped a late round pick or two for him, though- his raw talent is impressive.
He’s young enough he can still improve his discipline and reading of plays. He’s made some really good plays in the past. It’s worth a shot for another team, and I actually want the Eagles to hang on to him, his potential is immense.
As a fellow Eagles fan I agree with @trabbit55.
He may need a change of scene to improve.
The Pats will give you a conditional 5th rounder. if he makes the pro bowl, it will be a 4th.
Get rid of his overpaid a$$ and get somebody who can catch the damn ball…