Eagles want to trade Mychal Kendricks

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2017, 9:05 AM EST

When Chip Kelly was given full personnel control of the Eagles in 2015, he signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks to a four-year, $29 million contract. But as we’ve seen over and over again in Philadelphia, the current regime has no respect for Kelly’s personnel acumen.

So it’s no surprise that Kendricks is now on the trade block. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports that the Eagles plan to trade Kendricks.

That would require them to find a trading partner who wants to pick up the last two years and his $5 million salary this season, which is no sure thing. The Eagles downsized Kendricks’ role in the defense last year, and other teams may question why they should give away a draft pick for the privilege of paying $5 million to a player whose current team doesn’t want him anymore.

Still, the report says the Eagles think they can find a team interested in trading for him. If they can’t, they’d likely release him with a post-June 1 designation.

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman has made a point of getting rid of many of Kelly’s favorite players, including Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray, Byron Maxwell, Kiko Alonso and Riley Cooper. Kendricks may be next.