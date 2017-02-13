Giants will part ways with Victor Cruz on Monday

Wide receiver Victor Cruz made it back to the Giants lineup in 2016 after two seasons lost to injury, but the team will be moving on without him in 2017.
According to multiple reports, the Giants will release Cruz on Monday. The move creates $7.5 million in cap space for the Giants.
Cruz said recently that he wanted to stay with the Giants, something that would have almost certainly required him to take a pay cut for the second straight season as he was set to count $9.4 million against the cap in 2017. A lower salary wouldn’t have done anything to solve the issue of having a veteran receiver best suited to playing in the slot on an offense with 2016 rookie Sterling Shepard playing the same role at an even lower cost.
Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016 and made some big plays early in the year, but his production slowed to 15 catches over the final nine games of the regular season. Playing out of the slot didn’t suit him all that well, so he’ll likely look for a team where he can fill that spot on the roster.
You could tell this would happen but it’s still crazy he is gone. I would sign him somewhere with a young QB like philly where he would get to play the Giants twice a year.
More time to spend boating in Miami for him.
My Packers destroyed his ego!
Understandable and unexpected……..
Carr new 3rd WR?
One of the most overrated players in the history of this league…the injury only helped to expedite what was going to happen sooner or later.
The Raiders could use another slot receiver. Id sign him for a cool million 1 year contract bruh
come too cleveland we’ll in need of WR help “non dwayne bowe” type of guys
^ Not overrated, he just had a bad injury and only time will tell if he can ever 100% be back to his old self.
I’d like to see him come to Philly but he may want too much $ which would be better spent on a better WR like Alshon.
He would be the number 1 on my Niners sadly
Actually, he’d be a great fit for the Lions. And I’m not a Lions fan at all.
Ummm, Cruz was an excellent slot receiver in his prime. Unfortunately father time and injuries have caught up to him.
I liked when he said “the Patriots don’t want to see us” before the GB game, and then did absolutely nothing in that game.
A lot of talk, a lot of dancing, some highlight catches in the early days, it was fun while it lasted, time to get a real job.
Thanks for the memories man will never forget Cruzs 99yd TD against the Jets way back then.
And no Cruz wasnt overrated he had a 1500 season and was one of the best WRs in the league before injury.
I hope he has a good career if he does continue to play in the NFL unless you know he plays for a NFCE rival team or the Pats.
I see the Cardinals in his future.
HankTheDog says:
Feb 13, 2017 12:49 PM
Yeah. He was only an undrafted player that managed to set the world on fire for a few years before a huge injury. I forgot, how was your career in the NFL?
As a Lions fan, and as stated above, we’d welcome him here. I’d preface that with assuming Boldin retires. Boldin brought some real professionalism to this team which was sorely needed. And 9 needs a big body type in the red zone (unless Ebron can figure out the concept of catching the football.
However, I am leery of WR’s after we signed Marvin Jones and I watched him get zero coverage over the top with man to man at the line of scrimmage and never beat anyone deep after Week 4.
Since he loves Florida soooo much…he should try his luck with a team down there
Wish him nothing but the best as long as it’s not in the NFC East. He gave us all he had and was a key part of a Super Bowl winning team, a gentleman, and a model citizen who lit up the crowd. But for the injuries Sheppard would not have been drafted. That all being said, we need a taller and faster outside receiver to help Beckham and Manning.
Thanks Victor for always being a team first type of player. And for being part of the 2011 Super Bowl winning NYG.
Eagles line 1
later gater, cha cha cha