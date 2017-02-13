Hall of Fame voter points to T.O.’s “Ruthian numbers”

The debate regarding the second consecutive snubbing of Terrell Owens continues.
The latest chapter features Peter King of TheMMQB.com (who supports Owens’ candidacy for Canton) sharing an interesting quote from Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News (who also supports Owens) regarding the balance between the player’s stats and his locker-room reputation.
“I understand people’s reservations about his disruptive behavior,” Domowitch said. “Totally understand. No one disputes he had his disruptive moments. But being second all-time in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns — those are Ruthian numbers.
“We’re keeping him out of the Hall of Fame because of some disruptive incidents with teammates? Most of the people keeping him out of the Hall didn’t cover him. I did. What he did most often was hardly the work of a person who doesn’t care. I don’t think you play the Super Bowl with a broken bone in your leg, and you catch nine balls for over 100 yards. . . . I mean, that’s not something you do if you don’t care. Now what concerns me is how entrenched some people seem.”
People definitely seem entrenched. Entrenched and, for the most part, silent. As King remarked in his column, “All I know about the Terrell Owens Hall of Fame story is this: Lots of anti-Owens people have been in hiding for the past nine days.”
Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News hasn’t been, to his credit. He wrote a column explaining his anti-Owens position, and he’ll join PFT Live at 7:35 a.m. ET to discuss it.
T. O. should be in Canton. He’s put in work wherever he played and he’s never been afoul of the law. Snubbing him for a tantrum here and there is just petty.
Moss will make it next year for 1 simple reason, he’s in the media now. Funny how former players in the media get elected 1st.
His numbers aren’t “Ruthian” at all… Ruthian means the greatest of all time by a large margin. The only reciever with Ruthian numbers is Rice, the undisputed greatest of all time. Owens’ numbers are great, but he played a long time in an era when passing numbers started going through the roof. Great player, yes… But not “Ruthian” by any stretch.
I don’t believe it has anything to do with locker room behavior or anything off the field, not even the sidelines. I think they’re voting against him because they think he was more of a minus than a plus, with regards to winning football games on the field. People that are arguing against that notion are bringing up stats and numbers. When we see who’s been elected over the years, winning and super bowl winning goes a long way. So if winning is so important, and Owens hurt his teams’ chances to win football games, they’re not voting for him. So it sounds like people are arguing apples against oranges. They’re not getting anywhere because they’re using two different sets of criteria. Winning vs. stats.
NFL does provide entertainment.
T.O. not only put up stats, was a baller but he was entertaining. The NFL will run his popcorn, pom poms, sharpie, dissing Dallas, takes all the time.
He broke no laws. He played hurt. He had huge games. He has a narcissistic air about him. Ask him if he can still play and you probably know what his answer will be.
They enshrine murderers, felons, etc. This is so much a popularity contest with this selection committee that I view it as a farce. Not that they care. But it is still a farce.
Given that, hes still going to get in. In time, but there is no denying he was a baller. Remember, principals before personalities.
But everyone will trip over themselves to put Ray Lewis, who was a locker room leader but plead guilty to obstructing a murder investigation. Glad to see the voters have priorities.
@fin
You do realize Ruth doesn’t own the HR record anymore? You do realize that guys like Montana and young were throwing to rice a big chunk of hi career? You do realize that rice’s career was so long he played well into the QB era, in fact EVERY QB and recievers that played after 1974 has had their numbers inflated by pass interference rules. Again maybe you don’t know enough about the history of the game to actually know.
“Ruthian” is a perfect and appropriate word for his accomplishments no matter what his personality problems were
Treating T.O. like he’s a steroid user or gambler ( when he had no outside trouble), when team after team bid on his services when at the top of his game seems very contradictory. Vic Carrucci is so anti T.O. but you couldn’t beat the Bills (and Bills fans) being excited with his going there even after all the negatives some point too.. So question is? Are your arguments against T.O. personal (your confession) or are they professional. Sure glad they don’t get a vote for NBA or Baseball. Barkley, Westbrook, Reggie Jackson, and so on.. Would never make it.