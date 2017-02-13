Hall of Fame voter points to T.O.’s “Ruthian numbers”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 6:49 AM EST

The debate regarding the second consecutive snubbing of Terrell Owens continues.

The latest chapter features Peter King of TheMMQB.com (who supports Owens’ candidacy for Canton) sharing an interesting quote from Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News (who also supports Owens) regarding the balance between the player’s stats and his locker-room reputation.

“I understand people’s reservations about his disruptive behavior,” Domowitch said. “Totally understand. No one disputes he had his disruptive moments. But being second all-time in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns — those are Ruthian numbers.

“We’re keeping him out of the Hall of Fame because of some disruptive incidents with teammates? Most of the people keeping him out of the Hall didn’t cover him. I did. What he did most often was hardly the work of a person who doesn’t care. I don’t think you play the Super Bowl with a broken bone in your leg, and you catch nine balls for over 100 yards. . . . I mean, that’s not something you do if you don’t care. Now what concerns me is how entrenched some people seem.”

People definitely seem entrenched. Entrenched and, for the most part, silent. As King remarked in his column, “All I know about the Terrell Owens Hall of Fame story is this: Lots of anti-Owens people have been in hiding for the past nine days.”

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News hasn’t been, to his credit. He wrote a column explaining his anti-Owens position, and he’ll join PFT Live at 7:35 a.m. ET to discuss it.