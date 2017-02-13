Jay Cutler has durability issues, too

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 5:04 PM EST

Two of the biggest names at quarterback since 2006 likely will be available in 2017, via trade or otherwise. Between Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, Romo widely is regarded as the more risky option from an injury standpoint.

As John “Moon” Mullin recently pointed out on a visit to PFT Live, Cutler actually has been unavailable in recent years for more games than Romo.

Since 2011, injuries have kept Romo from suiting up in 23 regular-season games. During that same window, Cutler has been unavailable for 25 regular-season games.

Of course, Romo may have missed more than 25 games if the Cowboys had used him in more than one of the seven games for which he suited up in 2016. But they didn’t, and the end result is that Cutler has missed more games than Romo.

That doesn’t mean Cutler will be injured more than Romo moving forward. Cutler is three years younger (33 vs. 36), which surely counts for something as the Father Time Zero Hour approaches fore both of them. Still, Romo has been healthier than Cutler on an apples to apples basis over the last six seasons, which surely will count for something to the teams that are trying to figure out which of the two should be pursued, if either.