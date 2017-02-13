K’Waun Williams visiting Lions, Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

Thanks to an ankle injury, cornerback K’Waun Williams’ 2016 season ended before it got started.

Williams and the Browns argued over the best course of treatment for the injury, leading to a suspension from the team and a grievance from Williams contending that the team should pay for the surgery he thought was the best course of action. Williams was ultimately waived by Cleveland and remained unsigned through the end of the year.

That means Williams is free to sign with a team as a free agent now rather than waiting for the start of the new league year and he’s trying to take advantage of that head start. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams has been cleared medically and is visiting with the Lions on Monday and then moving on to a visit with the Jets.

Williams played mainly out of the slot before getting hurt in Cleveland and corners are always in great enough need that he should find a spot to resume his playing career before too long.