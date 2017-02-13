LeRoy Butler wonders why he doesn’t have more Hall of Fame support

At the end of the 1990s, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee chose 11 players on offense and 11 players on defense for the All-Decade team. Of those 22 players, 19 are now in the Hall of Fame and two have been Hall of Fame finalists.
And then there’s LeRoy Butler.
Butler, the former Packers safety, has never even made the list of 15 finalists. He finds that hard to understand, given his 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, four All-Pro selections and status as one of the most important players on a Super Bowl-winning team.
“If they go by numbers, then I think it’s a slam-dunk I’ll be in,” Butler told the Packers’ website. “If they go by the guy who really started this safety blitzing and covering, and stuff like that, I know it will take care of itself and I’ll eventually get in. I just don’t know what they go by.”
Unfortunately for Butler, he looks like a long shot at the moment. He’s been eligible for 10 years and hasn’t even made the final 15 yet, and there are two other safeties — Brian Dawkins and John Lynch — who have been finalists and appear to be ahead of him in the mind of the members of the Selection Committee. And it’s only going to get harder for safeties to get in when Troy Polamalu and Ed Reed become Hall of Fame eligible.
“I guess I was more frustrated when I was first eligible because I was like they’re not going to put in a safety first ballot so next year should be my year,” Butler said. “When it didn’t happen, I said, ‘OK, this is one of those things that are drawn out. It may take some time so I just have to have peace with it.’”
That leaves Butler hoping that he’ll make it as a veteran candidate some day, as former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley did this year.
“I thought that was big,” said Butler of Easley. “I was glad to see a safety get in.”
Packers fans will be glad to see Butler get in, even though they’re probably going to have to wait a long time.
it’s because the vikings > packers
Good luck, Leroy!
He’s the best modern-era SS behind only Hairamalu, he damn well SHOULD be in. Then again, so should Jerry Kramer and Steve Tasker.
Part of the problem is they group all safeties in as one position, and they very much shouldn’t. Ed Reed is one of the best free safeties ever, yet should not go up against Lynch Polamalu or Butler, as they’re completely different types of players playing a very different roles.
It’s as much a failure of the system tallying the votes and how they are awarded as anything.
Leroy> Lynch
if brian dawkins doesn’t get in, i don’t see how leroy has much of an argument for HOF.
One of my all time favorites. Way more versatile, talented, valuable, and pioneering at the safety position than John Lynch. Great player.
He better than Lynch for sure.
Great player. Always, thought he was just a hair short of deserving HOF honors.
He also started what has become a piece of football tradition/history – the Lambeau Leap.
Dawkins has more int’s, sacks and almost triple the forced fumbles.
But you only have eyes for T.O.
if Ladanian Tomlinson is a HOFer, then anyone is a HOFer.
Leroy Butler?
C’mon Man!
How further watered down can the Hall get?
Good player absolutely, HOF material, NO!
Shouldn’t enter the conversation before Brian Dawkins or Steve Atwater.
Is Rodney Harrison going to get in? He’s more deserving than this guy.
Is it the Hall of FAME or the Hall of good players?
He also invented the “Lambeau Leap”.
At least Jerry Kramer has company among former Packers players who have been screwed out of the Hall of Fame.
I would love to hear the HOF voters’ rationale behind this. Seeing how the NFL loves publicity and money maybe have a show where voters argue the merits of each pick they select or leave off…….Yea I onow…never going to happen due to voters likely trying to keep their arguments PC aand crazy fans sending death threats to voters they disagree with but it would be fascinating TV.
Because he played for the Packers. Small market team, not a lot of media exposure or exposure to HOF voters.
Being on a Super Bowl winner should not be anyone’s ticket to be getting in.
Safety blitz started with Larry Wilson. Not sure what he’s referencing.
Good but not great player. No HOF for him.
To me the line for Safeties in Canton starts BEHIND Rodney Harrison.
Enforcers Ronnie Lott (already in Canton) & Rodney Harrison and center fielder…Ed Reed.
The best I’ve ever seen. Troy Polomolu would be an honorable mention. Could very well get in himself. Everyone else get in line behind these guys.
If ANY safety deserves to get in, it’s the GREAT Donnie Shell.
Rodney Harrison gets in before someone like that.
4 SBs, 2 rings, intimidated WRs, and is the only Safety with 30 sacks and 30 INTs in his career.
He invented the Lambeau Leap. That should be enough!!!
That he was good enough for an all-Decade team, but isn’t getting much HoF consideration, is a fair point. Seems like Safeties are just a step above kickers to the HoF selectors (and kickers are just two steps above punters and long snappers). These are the same guys who won’t elect T.O., but do elect John Stallworth and Michael Irvin. Go figure.
Safety blitz started with Larry Wilson. Not sure what he’s referencing.
—————————-
Millennials have no idea who that is.
Wildcat Wilson is arguably the greatest Safety ever in with Lott and Reed.
What you talking bout Leroy???
-Dennis Smith (Fight on, Trojan)
It would be extremely difficult to fit every deserving Packer into the HOF.
As a lifelong Packers fan I think he was a really good player for the team during the 90’s.
This won’t be popular with Packers fans but I don’t think that he is quite good enough to get in the HOF.
Reed and Polamalu are locks.
Dawkins, I’m just not sure.
Lynch.. Butler.. Atwater.. Harrsion.. DWoodson.. are all going to have to rely on the Veterans Committee.
In my opinion, the HOF lets too many players in. The fact that they do, and based on who is in, for sure Butler should be in. He was an all 1990s 1st teamer, and the 3rd most important player on those great Packers teams, behind only Brett Favre and Reggie White.
Having said that, Jerry Kramer should go in ahead of Butler.