Michael Floyd didn’t think he’d be released after DUI

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 8:10 AM EST

Wide receiver Michael Floyd played a couple of games for the Patriots after being picked up late in the regular season, but he was on the inactive list for the Super Bowl so didn’t get to have a hand in New England’s comeback victory.

He said over the weekend that he would have preferred not to be in Houston at all. Floyd was released by the Cardinals after being arrested for DUI in Arizona, something he said came as a shock.

“It hurt actually,” Floyd said on ESPN Radio’s “Weekend Observations” with Mike Golic Jr. and Jon Weiner. “It sucked, but I knew something was going to happen, but I did not actually think I was going to get released at all. When I did, obviously because of the decision that I made, they made that decision. I went home from work and I felt bad about everything. I felt bad from the beginning, knowing I was in trouble, and I knew there was going to be some punishment. I just felt terrible.”

Floyd said he’d hoped to stay in Arizona for his entire career and that he still feels that “I would love to be where I was” despite being part of a Super Bowl winner with the Patriots. Floyd will be a free agent this offseason, which may lead him to a third team in a short span of time.