NaVorro Bowman encouraged, says he’s “working every single day”

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 3:16 PM EST

49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman told reporters last week that he’s encouraged by the progress he’s making while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon.

“I’m working every single day, doing everything that the trainers are asking me to do,” Bowman said, per CSNBayArea.com. “There’s no timetable set when I’ll be cleared to do every single thing. But the sky’s looking bright for me. I feel great. The key is definitely just improving every single day and giving me confidence, knowing that I will be back.”

The Achilles injury limited Bowman to just four games last season. A four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bowman had started to return to form in 2015 and last season before the injury. He said this rehab is nothing like what he went through while working his way back from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game three years ago that caused him to miss the entire 2014 season.

“It’s much more easy to deal with,” Bowman said. “I’m not spending those long hours warming up, trying to get my workout in. It’s definitely more easy to deal with than my knee. I can definitely see a positive light at the end of the tunnel.”