Patriots file for “Blitz for Six” trademark

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2017, 6:25 AM EST

During their latest victory parade, Patriots coach Bill Belichick failed to stir the crowd with a chant of “No days off,” perhaps because everyone he was trying to get to say it was taking a day off to celebrate.

Now they have another corny slogan to avoid.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the Patriots filed to trademark the phrase “Blitz for Six” hoping to sell it on clothing. They also have filed to trademark “No days off,” but they trademark a lot of stuff.

They’ve also applied for the rights to “Ignore The Noise,” “Do Your Job,” and “We are all Patriots,” and recently received trademarks on “19-0” and “Perfect Season,” nine years after the Giants ruined both by beating them in Super Bowl XLII.

Setting aside they’re not a team identified by their blitzing defense, “Blitz for Six” is just sort of hokey and sounds like the thing Belichick would glare at and say “We’re onto 2017.”

Maybe that’s what they should be printing on the next generation of hoodies.