Patriots locate game-winning touchdown ball

Fifty percent of the missing memorabilia from Super Bowl LI has been recovered.
The Patriots have announced, via their Hall of Fame Twitter account, that the game-winning football from the overtime classic has been located. Running back James White, who scored the touchdown on a sweep from the two capped by a hard cut to the inside and a charge to the goal line, told Dan Patrick last week that White left the ball on the ground after the game ended.
The ball currently is on display at the team’s Hall of Fame. Or, more accurately, a ball showing the Super Bowl LI logo and the team’s logo is on display. Obviously, there’s no way of knowing with certainty that it’s THE ball — absent an affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place.
Meanwhile, there’s still no word on whether Tom Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI has been located.
Wonderful News! 🙂
Now lets find that TB jersey, give it back Roger enough is enough!
Go Pats!!!
What is the difference if it’s the ball White ran in or another used ball the Brady through for a TD or that Edelman made the insane diving play on?
The point of the ball is to see the logo and have it jog memories of a good time we as fans had watching the comeback with our friends and families. Whether it’s the exact ball or not is irrelevant to anyone other than the guy looking to sell it for a quick buck.
What about that Gatorade bottle that some classy Falcons fan threw into the end zone while White and Blount were celebrating? It might be filled with tears that we can use as a time capsule.
“Obviously, there’s no way of knowing with certainty that it’s THE ball — absent an affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place.”
That is where you are wrong. As a Patriots fan that got way too wrapped up in deflategate, I know that each ball has the team logo and is numbered. If the Patriots knew which numbered ball was used for the TD, it can easily be confirmed.
What about that Gatorade bottle that some classy Falcons fan threw into the end zone while White and Blount were celebrating? It might be filled with tears that we can use as a time capsule.
When I think of classless I think of a Pat’s coach wearing a clown tee-shirt…….
Time has a way of changing things and it’s best to be gracious toward people on the way up because they will be the people you pass on the way down. Enjoy fanboys your slide is coming…….and it will be enjoyed by many.
The balls were numbered. There may be video of the numbers/marking to confirm its authenticity.
simple. if the psi is low in this ball, it is authentic
I’m hoping whoever has Brady’s jersey publicly offers a deal to Roger:
Brady’s jersey for 2015 halftime psi results.
We’ll find out just how important it is to keep those results under wraps
bert1913 says:
Feb 13, 2017 6:18 PM
simple. if the psi is low in this ball, it is authentic
——————————————————
Wow, must have taken some deep thinking to come up with that!
An NFL official tried to hide it until the pressure had eased a little.
Nofoolnodrool says:
Feb 13, 2017 6:15 PM
Enjoy fanboys your slide is coming
——-
When?
People have been making this claim for more than 10 years. It’s about time someone owns it. So….
When?
This just in. Goodelle announces that “mis-representing game balls without affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place”, will incur a 4 game suspension for Tom Brady, because, well, reasons..