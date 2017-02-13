Patriots locate game-winning touchdown ball

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

Fifty percent of the missing memorabilia from Super Bowl LI has been recovered.

The Patriots have announced, via their Hall of Fame Twitter account, that the game-winning football from the overtime classic has been located. Running back James White, who scored the touchdown on a sweep from the two capped by a hard cut to the inside and a charge to the goal line, told Dan Patrick last week that White left the ball on the ground after the game ended.

The ball currently is on display at the team’s Hall of Fame. Or, more accurately, a ball showing the Super Bowl LI logo and the team’s logo is on display. Obviously, there’s no way of knowing with certainty that it’s THE ball — absent an affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place.

Meanwhile, there’s still no word on whether Tom Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI has been located.