Patriots locate game-winning touchdown ball

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 5:42 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning two yard touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Fifty percent of the missing memorabilia from Super Bowl LI has been recovered.

The Patriots have announced, via their Hall of Fame Twitter account, that the game-winning football from the overtime classic has been located. Running back James White, who scored the touchdown on a sweep from the two capped by a hard cut to the inside and a charge to the goal line, told Dan Patrick last week that White left the ball on the ground after the game ended.

The ball currently is on display at the team’s Hall of Fame. Or, more accurately, a ball showing the Super Bowl LI logo and the team’s logo is on display. Obviously, there’s no way of knowing with certainty that it’s THE ball — absent an affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place.

Meanwhile, there’s still no word on whether Tom Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl LI has been located.

12 Responses to “Patriots locate game-winning touchdown ball”
  1. RandyinRoxbury says: Feb 13, 2017 5:47 PM

    Wonderful News! 🙂
    Now lets find that TB jersey, give it back Roger enough is enough!
    Go Pats!!!

  2. mrkbuilders says: Feb 13, 2017 5:49 PM

    What is the difference if it’s the ball White ran in or another used ball the Brady through for a TD or that Edelman made the insane diving play on?

    The point of the ball is to see the logo and have it jog memories of a good time we as fans had watching the comeback with our friends and families. Whether it’s the exact ball or not is irrelevant to anyone other than the guy looking to sell it for a quick buck.

  3. weepingjebus says: Feb 13, 2017 6:00 PM

    What about that Gatorade bottle that some classy Falcons fan threw into the end zone while White and Blount were celebrating? It might be filled with tears that we can use as a time capsule.

  4. njblood says: Feb 13, 2017 6:10 PM

    “Obviously, there’s no way of knowing with certainty that it’s THE ball — absent an affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place.”

    That is where you are wrong. As a Patriots fan that got way too wrapped up in deflategate, I know that each ball has the team logo and is numbered. If the Patriots knew which numbered ball was used for the TD, it can easily be confirmed.

  5. Nofoolnodrool says: Feb 13, 2017 6:15 PM

    What about that Gatorade bottle that some classy Falcons fan threw into the end zone while White and Blount were celebrating? It might be filled with tears that we can use as a time capsule.

    When I think of classless I think of a Pat’s coach wearing a clown tee-shirt…….

    Time has a way of changing things and it’s best to be gracious toward people on the way up because they will be the people you pass on the way down. Enjoy fanboys your slide is coming…….and it will be enjoyed by many.

  6. Insomniac says: Feb 13, 2017 6:16 PM

    The balls were numbered. There may be video of the numbers/marking to confirm its authenticity.

  7. bert1913 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:18 PM

    simple. if the psi is low in this ball, it is authentic

  8. 345snarkavenue says: Feb 13, 2017 6:28 PM

    I’m hoping whoever has Brady’s jersey publicly offers a deal to Roger:

    Brady’s jersey for 2015 halftime psi results.

    We’ll find out just how important it is to keep those results under wraps

  9. marcuswelby70 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:33 PM

    bert1913 says:
    Feb 13, 2017 6:18 PM
    simple. if the psi is low in this ball, it is authentic

    ——————————————————
    Wow, must have taken some deep thinking to come up with that!

  10. streetyson says: Feb 13, 2017 6:39 PM

    An NFL official tried to hide it until the pressure had eased a little.

  11. 345snarkavenue says: Feb 13, 2017 6:43 PM

    Nofoolnodrool says:
    Feb 13, 2017 6:15 PM

    Enjoy fanboys your slide is coming

    ——-

    When?

    People have been making this claim for more than 10 years. It’s about time someone owns it. So….

    When?

  12. MannamedJay says: Feb 13, 2017 6:46 PM

    This just in. Goodelle announces that “mis-representing game balls without affidavit and/or certificate of authenticity from the equipment staffer who retrieved it and delivered it to the Hall of Fame, along with affidavits and/or certificates from everyone who touched the thing en route to its current resting place”, will incur a 4 game suspension for Tom Brady, because, well, reasons..

